Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 808.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

