Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,528 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,875. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

