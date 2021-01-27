Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $17.44 on Wednesday, reaching $490.39. 74,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.39. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

