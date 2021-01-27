Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,626. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

