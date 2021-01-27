Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. 163,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.