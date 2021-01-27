Arion Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,750.84 and $28.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00051268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00134828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00298390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00069377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036437 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,488,268 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

