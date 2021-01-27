Aritzia (ATZAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.50 to $29.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

