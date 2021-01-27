Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $37,003.25 and approximately $79,027.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,735.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.56 or 0.04120787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00406207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.61 or 0.01280621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00532700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00429343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00264179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,085,413 coins and its circulating supply is 8,040,870 coins. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

