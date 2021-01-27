Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 43,922 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.47% of Churchill Downs worth $113,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $218.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

