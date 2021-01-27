Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.67% of Envista worth $36,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 17.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Envista by 39.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NVST stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

