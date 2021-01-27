Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $56.67 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,763 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $56,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

