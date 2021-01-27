Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.36% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $63,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIO opened at $570.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

