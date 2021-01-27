Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 317,131 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.52% of Vonage worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

