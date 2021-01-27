Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) received a C$2.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

AOT traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.14. 175,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,705. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$317.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19.

About Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

