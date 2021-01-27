Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

