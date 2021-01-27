Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.29. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1,461 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

