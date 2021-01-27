Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.29-5.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.29-5.58 EPS.

AZPN stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. 716,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $147.53.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.