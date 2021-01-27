Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 2,614,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 703,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

AWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.95 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.