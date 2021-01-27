Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider Sells £20,514,592.89 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,202 ($28.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,007.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

About Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

