At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 99,254 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOME opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

