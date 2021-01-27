Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore International Group worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

