Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.