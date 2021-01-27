Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

