Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.35. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,148 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £556,170.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) Company Profile (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

