Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174,408.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $174,408.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00134984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036779 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

