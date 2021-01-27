Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlassian stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

