Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 7.5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.81. 802,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,584,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.12 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

