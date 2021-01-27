Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Cap of $14.32 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $39,977.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.