AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,605 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.38% of AudioCodes worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 186,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

