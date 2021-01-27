Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,795 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Total makes up approximately 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Total by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 18,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

