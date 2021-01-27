Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 21,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 90,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,221. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

