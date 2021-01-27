Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 107,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

