Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 1,184,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,993,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

