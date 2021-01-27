Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$22.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.38 and a 52-week high of C$27.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

