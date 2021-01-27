Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Trading 31.2% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares traded up 31.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$24.75. 202,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 200,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1918812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.