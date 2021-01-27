Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

