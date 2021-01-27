Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,738 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

