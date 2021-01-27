Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 8.3%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.88. 1,060,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,460,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.