Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,003 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Horan Capital Management increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $753,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

