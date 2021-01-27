Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

Autodesk stock traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,411. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

