AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,194.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,205.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,179.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

