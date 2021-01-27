Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for about 1.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avalara by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Avalara stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.