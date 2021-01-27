Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,408 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after buying an additional 300,603 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,231,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $91.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.