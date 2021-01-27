Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crane by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

