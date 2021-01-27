Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

