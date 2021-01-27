Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 85,029 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000.

XMLV opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

