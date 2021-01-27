Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,652 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,820,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

RCL opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

