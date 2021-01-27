Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $224.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

