Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) (CVE:AVE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) (CVE:AVE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04.

About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

