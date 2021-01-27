Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Down 6.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 16,116,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,588,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

AVGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis boosted their price target on Avinger from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

